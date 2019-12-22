An Agritech company, Cellulant Corporation, has decided to eliminate waste in the Nigerian Agriculture sector and improve its value chain through improved technology.

The Co-Chief Executive Officer of the company, Mr Ken Njoroge, made this known in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Sunday.

Njoroge noted the opportunities and advantages in the Nigerian and African Agriculture sector as a whole.

He reiterated the need to reduce food waste through an efficient value chain.

“Africa has a comparative advantage in agriculture but needs efficiency in its value chain to have the desired impact on food security, job creation and economic development.

“We have a commitment to eliminate inefficiency and wastage in Nigeria and Africa’s agric value chain with the unveiling of our improved payment and market place solutions, `Tingg and Agrikore’.

“The need to eliminate food waste is what motivates us to research and invest in the two solutions operational in 20 African countries, including Nigeria and involving several strategic partners.

“If you bring efficiency into the agric value-chain, ensure that crops don’t rot on farms. Trucks will operate regularly; there will be no unemployed youth in rural areas; and no factory produces below capacity.

“If we can connect these dots, we can bring efficiency that can power the transformation of Nigeria and Africa across the board,” Njoroge said.

The agri-entrepreneur also said Cellulant’s technological innovation to connect most stakeholders in the Agricultural sector was to ensure efficient value chain processes.

“We are building a business model called ‘farm to plate’ that involves connecting all players in the Agric sector with technology to ensure that the processes are optimised.

“Our payment platforms Agrikore and Tingg have been tested and confirmed to be connecting everyone in the agricultural farm place while boosting transparency.

“Farmers are producing, but access to the market is the issue. Our payment platform allows the farmer, aggregator, suppliers and everyone to see how money is flowing in the system.

“It is for those who want to be part of an ecosystem that is profitable for them and which also provides jobs for hundreds of people,” he added.

NAN reports that Cellulant Corporation is a leading Pan-African technology company that developed the Tingg and Agrikore payment platforms for agriculture transactions.

While Tingg is a payment solution accessible to everyone, Agrikore is an innovative platform built on block chain technology that has been simplified and connected to all players in the agriculture sector. (NAN)