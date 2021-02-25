From Okwe Obi, Abuja

An agro-processing firm, Odua Investments Company Limited, has claimed that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of agriculture-related investment in the South West is worth over $80 billion with the region’s population of 40 million people.

This is even as it said it would not rest on its oars but pledged to unlock the untapped potential of agriculture in the region to create wealth, job opportunities and contribute to the nation’s GDP, which would reduce banditry in the zone.

The firm’s Chairman, Dr Segun Aina, who spoke at the inauguration of some board members yesterday, said the new directors joined SWAgCo at a time it is implementing its strategy for economic and social impact within the agricultural space in Nigeria.

“The parent company, Odua Investment, is a private holding company with shareholding by the South Western governments (Ondo, Ogun, Ekiti, Lagos, Oyo and Osun States – population 40Million with GDP of over $80billion) of Nigeria,” he said.

Speaking on the appointment, he explained that: “Owolabi Salami is the Chairman of SWAgCo, who recently retired from the insurance industry. Adeola Adetunji, is the CEO, Africa for Waxed Mobile and Mvoula Group Limited, Cecilia Akintomide, currently an Independent Director on the Board of FBN Holdings and Adekemi Ajayi as Non-Executive Directors of SWAgCo board.

“For the CEO, Mr. Babajide Arowosafe, and Adegboyega Osobu as Executive Director of the organisation, were both appointed through a competitive selection process, conducted by KPMG in late 2020 as Executive Director, Technical and Chief Executive Officer respectively, to lead the development and execution of long-term strategies of SWAgCo.

“The new leadership, which were selected through a competitive process handled by KPMG, brings a wealth of professional experience and expertise at a senior level in Investment, Finance, Agriculture and Performance Solutions to consolidate SWAgCo’s operation and set it on the path of achieving its mission to change the landscape of agriculture and agriculture investment in Nigeria”, he said.