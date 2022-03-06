From Uche Usim, Abuja

Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele on Sunday assessed the nation’s economy and expressed satisfaction on the tremendous impact agriculture and the huge role agriculture has played in revitalizing the country in the last six years.

Emefiele, while addressing journalists during an inspection tour of the palm plantation at Odighi village in Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo state at the weekend wondered what would have happened to Nigeria if the agriculture sector had not been revamped, vis a vis the rising cost of food items across the globe.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

The CBN Governor expressed delight that the Bank has assumed a pivotal role since 2015 upon the pronouncement by President Muhammadu Buhari that “we produce what we eat and eat what we produce” by coming up with several initiatives aimed repositioning the sector with a view to creating employment opportunities as well as growing the the gross domestic product (GDP) of the country.

On his assessment of the farm, an elated Emefiele, expressed joy in the blooming maize and cassava, stating that in the next 12 months, harvests would have commenced.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

The CBN Governor, while acknowledging the significant role played by Edo state Government, thanked Governor Godwin Obaseki immensely for matching words with action by making sure that arable land is made available to those who are genuinely interested in agriculture. He also appealed to other state Governors to emulate Edo state which has So far, made available about 70 per cent of the promised arable land.

On the socio-economic impact of the CBN interventions, Emefiele singled out the Anchor Borrowers Programme (ABP) among other interventions schemes, which revolutionized agricultural practice whereby small holder farmers who hitherto could not approach commercial banks for loans, are now being granted credit facilities in the forms of inputs like seedlings, fertilizer and herbicides. Those small holder farmers can now cultivate and produce enough for their families and sell produce as loan repayment with ease, thereby generating employment, improving living standards and creating wealth simultaneously. Emefiele also commended the efforts of the promoting company, Agri-Allied Resources and Processing Limited and its parent company, Tolaram Limited for heeding to clarion made by the CBN to source their critical raw materials locally. He noted that the company has painstakingly embraced backward integration principle by acquiring farmland to the tune of 18,000 hectares for cultivation of oil palm, cassava and maize which are the critical raw materials used by the group.

In his remarks during the visit, the Managing Director of Agri-Allaied resources, Mr Madhukar Khetan hinted that the company has so accessed a ten year loan in the sum of Fifteen Billion Naira at single digit interest rate with two year moratorium, under the Commercial Agricultural Credit Scheme (CACS) for the project. The farm currently has about one thousand workers.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .