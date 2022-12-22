The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has received an award of excellence, good governance and transparency in the area of procurement from the Centre for Transparency Watch.

A statement issued by Mrs Anthonia Eremah, Chief Information Officer of the ministry on Wednesday in Abuja, said the Permanent Secretary, Dr Ernest Umakhihe, received the award on behalf of the management and staff.

The statement said Umakhihe expressed delight at the gesture, saying it was delightful that a group recognised what the ministry had been doing in the procurement process and deemed worthy of the award.

“It shows that we are doing the right thing in the procurement process.

“We are grateful that you have seen through the transparency we displayed.

“On behalf of the ministry, I say thank you and appreciate your coming to honour us,” he said.

The permanent secretary also commended the directors of the ministry for joining in the transparency drive.

He said the award (Distinguished Honour Award of Excellence) was not for him alone; but for all management staff especially members of the Ministerial Tenders Board.

“Particularly, the procurement Directorate that is involved in the analysis, evaluation and bid opening,” he said.

In his remarks, the Executive Director, Centre for Transparency Watch, Mr Emmanuel Ayule, said the award was given to the ministry for its outstanding performance in ensuring transparency, good governance and excellence in public service.

Ayule said that he had been engaged with the ministry for some years and observed that due process is often followed which was the reason for the award.

The Director, Special Duties, Mrs Fausat Lawal, commended the organisation for recognising the ministry, especially on procurement process.

She pledged that the ministry would continue to be transparent in the discharge of its duties, saying that the award received would spur the management to do more. (NAN)