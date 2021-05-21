From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, has explained why it awarded a contract for the construction of a ‘Friday Mosque’ in Bauchi State, that cost N30 million.

In a leaked memo dated December 10, 2020 with Ref. No. FMA/PROC/AHS/SIP/2020/7742/1, signed by the Deputy Director, Procurement Musa A. Musa on behalf of the Minister, Sabo Nanono, the ministry awarded a contract to the tune of N30 million following the Ministerial Tenders Board approval.

Its Director of Information, Theodore Ogazechi, in a statement, yesterday, explained that the ministry decided to build the worship centre for livestock farmers displayed by Boko Haram insurgents in Borno State.

Ogazechi added that the approval did not breach any law as being portrayed by some media houses (not Daily Sun).

“To put the facts straight, the memo is authentic and appropriate in all ramifications. It is original and was issued by the Ministry for the construction of a worship centre for a community of livestock farmers who were sacked and displaced in Borno State by Boko Haram insurgents and are being resettled in Ngarannam/Mafa local government, Borno State.”