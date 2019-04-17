Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Director of National Root Crops Research Institute (NRCRI) Umudike, Abia Sate, Prof. Joseph Ukpabi, has said 100 women from Nsukka/Igboeze south federal constituency in Enugu State, will get agriculture assistance from the institution with root crops production and food value chain.

Ukpabi made the disclosure in Nsukka, yesterday, during a one-day empowerment training of women from the area. He said the empowerment project domiciled in the institute was part of the projects attracted by Dr. Pat Asadu representing the constituency.

“I’m here to monitor and supervise this agriculture empowerment training, to ensure it’s done according to the institute’s guidelines and standard. This empowerment is aimed at training women on how to plant improved seedlings as well as processing tuber crops, like cassava and yam. We‘ll supply them with improved seedlings and processing machines that will help them to process their root crop produce in various food valued chain,” he said.

The director, who was represented by Christopher Okwuosa, the chief engineer and procurement officer in the institute, urged the participants to take the training serious.