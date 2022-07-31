The Catholic Diocese of Enugu has commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Barr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, among others, for their commitment and invaluable support towards the full actualization of the agricultural dream project of the diocese, the Mary Agro Farms, located at Udi Town, Udi Local Government Area.

The diocese expressed gratitude to Ugwuanyi for his immense contributions to the Catholic Church as well as his support towards the development of the permanent site of Mary Agro Farms at Omughu/Obunofia, Enugu State, for massive expansion.

Speaking when the governor inaugurated and inspected the farm project at St. Mary’s Parish, Udi LGA, the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Enugu, Most Rev. Callistus Onaga said: “We thank you, Governor Ugwuanyi for always making it possible for us to partner with the Government of Enugu State and the support you have been giving us as the father of the state.”

The event also witnessed the graduation ceremony of the first batch of trainees of Mary Agro Farms, Udi.

In his welcome address, the Auxiliary Bishop of Enugu Catholic Diocese, Most Rev. Ernest Obodo, who is also the Director of Mary Agro Farms, on behalf of Bishop Onaga and the entire Presbyterium and laity of the Diocese as well as the management, staff and students of the farm also thanked the governor for his administration’s positive intervention towards the acquisition of land for the permanent site of the farm.

Bishop Obodo said that the diocese is committed to partner Enugu State government to make the state a food basket of Nigeria as well as provide employment for the teeming youths of our state, adding: “In this way we shall together stop crime in our society.”

Noting that Mary Agro Farms has enjoyed enormous support from public-spirited individuals and collaborations from Austria, the Enugu Catholic Diocese appreciated an entrepreneur and the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State, Barr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, for being “the first to give his support to the project”, revealing that Mbah sponsored the first water project for Mary Agro Farms in 2018.