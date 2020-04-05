The Face of Agric Reality TV Show 2020, an agritainment show aimed to discovering, showcasing, harnessing and empowering youths in the practice and business of agriculture is underway.

Organised by Face of Agric Nigeria (FOAN), targets the Nigerian youths aged 18-32.

According to a statement by Ibinabo Dixon, FOAN’s director of corporate affair, 48 contestants selected from the six geo-political zones would be housed in a boot camp for 90 days.

The event, which targets youths resident in the urban centers, she said is a strategic project to be used as a tool to attract the Nigerian youths into agriculture putting in view the youths interest in entertainment related projects.

Participants would be put through the technological know-how in various agricultural practices from ground to the final consumer and hopefully they will become proficient. This will proselytize business and economic opportunities, both local and international and encourage community development and cultural exchange amongst the participants.

“Another objective of the project FOAN is to support the government in achieving exceptional milestone in agriculture which would have profound effect on the growth of the economy.

“It is not news that it has become increasingly difficult to feed the teeming population, therefore, it is imperative that we develop our agricultural sector, a feat that will be futile until the most potent human capital “The Youth” is actively involved. As the world battles the COVID-19 virus, it is only a matter of time before we realize that we have entered a new Era and an Agro-revolution will be required to stem the tides.”

She added: “So many years ago Agriculture was one of the primary drivers of the economy of this nation, the discovery of oil in the mid-fifties gradually pushed agriculture to the back burner, attention was shifted to crude oil as our number one source of revenue. Mono economy would not suffice in a country with a teeming population as Nigeria, it is therefore pertinent to shift from a single income source to multiple income sources. This is achievable by economic diversification.”