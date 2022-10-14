From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Stakeholders in has lamented on the low turn out recorded ongoing 2022 National Agriculture show holding in Nasarawa State, saying the “turn out of participant was the worst since it’s inception “

Saturday sun reports that this year agricultural show ,recorded only 4 states namely, Benue,Niger,Kano and the host state , Nasarawa State.

Despite government active participation in sustaining the programme but seems farmers and various states are tied with the policy probable not seeing the programme as a formidably tool to sustained food security in the country.

In an interview with the Chairman, All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Nasarawa state chapter, Honourable Samuel Meshi,in his opening remarks during the event at Karu Local Government Area, noted three major challenges.

Meshi further expressed surprise and disappointment over the low turn out of participants from across the country given the fact that the agricultural show is a national eveent.

“This event is not viewed as local event of Nasarawa state, but it is a national event. All other states should be encouraged to participate because if you look at it now, we have about three or four states that are here. ” We have note and also appealed to the federal and state government to errect permanent structures that would serve as state pavilions without to construct temporal tents each year.There also need for subsidizing high cost of farming inputs and mitigating flooding” He said.

He said Challenges of Climate Change, Insecurity and Production Costs are some of the challenges farmers are facing which probable could be the reason for the low turnout.

Reacting further on the participants at the 2022 National Agricultural Show, Nasarawa state Commissioner for Agriculture and Water Resources, Nuhu Oshafu, expressed disappointment but explained that political activities may be the reasons for the low turnout as every state in Nigeria are working towards winning elections for their various political parties.

“The low turnout is as a result of up coming elections. You know, everywhere, every state is preparing for the general elections next year. So you don’t expect to see people around here, unlike last year when the crowd was much,” he said.