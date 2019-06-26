Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Stakeholders in the agricultural sector have been urged to protect the environment and reduce climate change by practicing agro-ecology.

The call was made at a stakeholders one -day training on agro-ecology organised by Envirumedic/Actionaid Nigeria, held in Effurun, Delta State.

Mr. Azubuike Nwaokoye of Actionaid Nigeria told participants that agriculture can impact climate change in several ways including cutting down of natural forests and use of strong chemicals.

Nwaokoye pointed out that the present agricultural practice has shown that Nigeria is one of the countries that are fast falling under as there are indication of high rate of flooding, denudation of coastal areas, food insecurity, reduction of arable farm lands, and reduction of long-term cropping to short term.

He said agro-ecology methods are effective, as they have produced equal and sometimes substantially increased yields per unit area as compared to those using conventional methods.

Also speaking, the Executive Director of Envirumedic, Monday Itoghor, stated that the training was organised to create awareness on agro-ecology, build capacity of stakeholders and promote the principles of agro-ecology for adoption.

He said the practice of agro-ecology will equally contribute to total management of the environment, as its practice will also contribute to water management and land management.

Some participants at the training called for investments in agro-ecology fertilisers through production, bye-in of the political class to allow for investment in that area. They called for well simulated programmes that will increase the awareness of the government and practicing farmers on the need for agro-ecology.