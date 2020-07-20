Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Member representing Awka North and South Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Chinedu Onwuaso, has said that the proposed Federal University of Agriculture, Awba-Ofemili would help to boost food production in the South East region and the entire country by extension when established.

The lawmaker said already, an establishment bill for the university being sponsored by him has passed first reading and that efforts were being made to see to the success of it considering the enormous benefits derivable from it.

Onwuaso who identified Awka North as the food basket of Anambra State said that one of the primary reasons for targeting the council area for the proposed varsity was because it has landmass and the people of the area were especially good at agriculture. “In fact, Awka North is the base of agricultural practices and the people of the area are especially good at it. So, establishing a Federal University of Agriculture in that area will help to boost food production which would ultimately benefit the country”, he said.

The legislator said that such a higher institution of learning, when established, would help to improve literacy level in the area, adding that the people would also have the advantage of learning better ways of practicing agriculture.

“Federal presence attracts employment and development. In this instance, it is not only infrastructural development but also the development of the mind. Such a university would improve literacy level in the area and the people would get to learn better ways of going about their agricultural practices.”

Awka North has the landmass and fertile land for agriculture”, he stated.