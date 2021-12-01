From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has noted that agriculture is a critical strategy sector of ensuring the massive involvement of people in democracy.

The Chairman of the APC Governors’ Forum was speaking in Sokoto on Tuesday, as a Guest Speaker at the 4th Annual National Conference of the Faculty of Management Sciences of the Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto.

The conference has as its theme “Managing Complex Democracy in the 21st Century”.

Governor Bagudu, who spoke on the agricultural revolution in Kebbi in particular and Nigeria in general, stated that agriculture was an ultimate democratic tool that entails the involvement of all the people.

He cited some schemes by the Federal and Kebbi State Governments that are taking everybody along, saying, “this is to ensure the inclusion of all.”

Governor Bagudu further particularly said that Kebbi State was getting it right in agriculture because his administration has implemented all these thriving schemes like the Anchor Borrower’s Programme.

According to the governor, ‘”we have also gotten money for the farmers from other sources, while we have attracted a myriad of investments. These investments are yielding fruits as many rice farms, rice mills and other agro-enterprises are now dotting the landscape of the state.”

The Kebbi governor stressed the need to source more funds for agricultural development in the state and Nigeria in general.

Governor Bagudu also stated that the ethanol biofuel project in collaboration with NNPC was on course in the state.

According to him, the global investments in agriculture was causing a stir in the agro-economy of developing nations like Nigeria.

He underscored the need for the formulation of a world agricultural trade agreement to redress the imbalance.

“We have done well, but the biggest challenge is that our economy is too small. We have too little resources and more funds are required to bolster the development of all forms of agriculture, including livestock and fisheries,” the governor urged.

Governor Bagudu lauded the university for organizing the conference as part of its contributions to solving societal problems.

The governor specifically commended the Institution for supporting the state and his administration, adding, ” many distinguished academics from your school are helping us.”

Speaking, the Chairman of the occasion, Alhaji Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto, the Executive Secretary Police Trust Fund, represented by Alhaji Shehu Usman Ladan described the conference as not only apt but also timely in view of challenges Nigeria’s democracy is facing in the 21st century and the need to manage them.

Earlier, the Chief Host, the Vice Chancellor of Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto, Professor Suleiman Lawal Bilbis while welcoming all the participants especially the distinguished personalities for attending the conference said over the years, the faculty of the Management Sciences National conference played a vital role in the University academia and Government policy formulation.

According to him, the research findings of the faculty has led to the formulation of documents that have assisted the government in providing the framework for informed policy decisions.

The theme of this year’s conference, ‘Managing the Challenges of Nigeria’s Complex Democracy in the 21st Century”, is aimed at providing the necessary ideas for managing the challenges of complex democracy in 21st century Nigeria.

