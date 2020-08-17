Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Chairman, Agricultural Colleges and Institutions Committee, Federal House of Representatives, Munir Babba Dan Agundi has said that agriculture remained the best option for Nigeria to regenerate its economy.

‘While other countries are seeking what to fall back to in these times of global economic recession, we (Nigeria) have nothing to fall back to other than agriculture.’

Alh. Munir DanAgundi, representing Kumbotso Federal constituency in Kano State, made the assertion on Monday during the stakeholders’ inception meeting of the Kano Agro Pastoral Development Project (KSADP) / Sasakawa partnership, at the Center for Dryland Agriculture, Bayero University, Kano.

‘Agriculture is our major strength so we must pay serious attention to it. Activities such as this, the Kano Agro Pastoral Project working with Sasakawa, will help us to revive our economy.’

He was of the opinion that given Nigeria’s vast arable land and large farming population, agriculture would not only help the country to diversify its economy but also ensure food security and poverty alleviation, which are part of the objectives of the KSADP.

He said that as lawmakers, members of the National Assembly would work towards ensuring that the Federal Government puts in place sound policies that would ensure sustainable agricultural and economic development, lamenting that policy inconsistency was a major setback to the economy.

The State Project Coordinator, Kano Agro Pastoral development Project, Ibrahim Garba Muhammad, represented by the Project Crop Specialist, Abdullahi Raba, explained that the cooperation between KSADP and Sasakawa was to develop targeted crop value chains, develop rural infrastructure, promote marketing enterprises and build the capacity of farmers.

‘In this regard, our project will count on engagement with the private sector so as that deliver on our interventions and eventually achieve the objectives of eradicating poverty, creation more jobs and ensuring food security in Kano,’ he assured.

In his remarks, the Country Director, Sasakawa Africa/SG 2000, Prof Sani Miko, explained that the meeting was convened as part of measures to ensure that the KSADP/Sasakawa partnership started on the right footing.