An agro-based firm, H.O Corn, says it plans to cultivate 30,000 hectare of land

with expected yield of 120,000 tonnes of maize to meet households and industrial demand in 2020.

Chief Executive Officer of the firm, Mr Harrison Andrew, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Sunday.

Andrew said that the 120,000 tonnes would be produced in two farming seasons, six months per season within the year, at 60,000 tonnes each.

He explained that H.O Corn began maize cultivation in 2017 on a farm located at Iseyin Local Government Area (LGA) of Oyo State.

He added that the company has increased its cultivation capacity to 30,000 acres, making it the largest maize farm in the country.

Andrew pointed out that maize production in the country has increased from 7.2 million metric tonnes between 2016 and 2017 to 10.2 million metric tonnes between 2018 and 2019.

However, the Global Agricultural Information Network in its 2019 Report said that the country is expected to consume 10.7 million metric tonnes of maize in 2020.

It added that the country is expected to import about 400,000 metric tonnes to meet maize demand within the year.

According to Andrew, maintaining a steady increase in maize production will have a huge positive impact on the country’s GDP.

“Over 60 per cent of Nigeria’s production goes into animal feed, especially for poultry, 10 to 15 percent is directly consumed roasted, boiled or prepared as porridge by individuals in households.

“The balance is consumed by food manufacturing industries as raw material. This means that the demand for maize would continue to rise in the country,” he said.

The CEO said that the 30,000 acres production capacity can accommodate 30,000 investors with a minimum investment of N100,000 per lot and assurance of 50 per cent return on investment.

“All interesting individual or company needs to do is fill the investor form at www.hocorn.ng and pay the minimum unit price of N100,000 and get N50,000 as profit at the end of a farming season.

“An investor can pay for one lot or more, depending of his or her financial strength and is assured of getting 50 per cent of his investment as profit,” he added.

He said that the company would increase the cultivation capacity to 50,000 acres next farming season to increase opportunities for investors and contribute to mitigating the eminent hunger crisis in the country.

According to him, the initiative will contribute to the country’s agricultural industry and provide massive employment opportunities to Nigerian and ensure sustainable wealth creation through farming and education on wise investment.

“H.O CORN produces and processes fresh and dry corn and supply to the local market, whose domestic consumption has continued to experience phenomenal growth over the years.

“We use the latest technology in agriculture production and operate a complete line of modern machinery that include corn planter and combine harvester.

“We believe that food should be of high quality, locally sourced, readily available and sustainable,” he said.