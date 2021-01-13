From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta Government, yesterday, said the Agro-Industrial Park being established in Aboh-Ogwashi in Aniocha South Local Government Area is the catalyst for the state’s economic transformation.

Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, stated this during an inspection tour of the project, saying the park would provide agro-processing value-chain services to farmers.

He described the project as a strong commitment of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration to grow an economy not dependent on oil, saying though Delta had been known for oil, it was time to diversify into other sectors.

“We believe that by the time the park comes fully on stream, a number of our farmers within the environment of the park and those who farm or grow their crops in different parts of the state will take advantage of the different factories and industries to be located in this industrial park for processing.

“Our people lose value of their produce because of lack of processing facilities and I am glad that this industrial park will bring in additional value for our farmers when completed and inaugurated.”