AgroNigeria, the “Voice of Nigeria’s Agriculture”, is set to hold the “Farm2Fork Dialogue” slated for December 3 – 4, 2019, at the Main Auditorium, Government House, Ilorin, Kwara State.

Themed “Eliminating the Impediments to a Prosperous Commodity Agribusiness”, the event, which is being hosted by the Kwara State Government is targeted at fashioning modalities to usher in a prosperous era in Nigeria’s agricultural sector. This is in the light of current realities plaguing the country’s agricultural commodity business.

Co-convener of the dialogue, Richard Mark-Mbaram, is of the view that the platform is imperative to facilitating needed solutions to challenges bedeviling agribusiness in the country.

According to him, the event, which is being organised in conjunction with the Agricultural Trade Group of the National Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industries, Mines & Agriculture (NACCIMA), Organised Private Sector Exporters Association (OPEXA), and the Federation of Agriculture Commodity Associations of Nigeria (FACAN), will, among other things, leverage on the positive momentum generated by recent economic actions of the government to ensure the economy and its critical stakeholders benefit there-from.

“The dialogue will hinge on the key narrative that the Nigerian private sector in agriculture is keen on fostering a Proactive Partnership for Prosperity (PPP) with the public sector. Right from local production to processing, logistics, consumption and exports, there exists cross-cutting challenges which can only be comprehensively addressed by having all stakeholders around the table.

“This is what the Farm2Fork Dialogue seeks to achieve. In essence, the dialogue is designed not only to interrogate the causative issues resulting in the current reality of agro-commodity deficits in the country, but to evolve a trajectory for short-medium and long-term solutions premised on an inclusive template,” he said.

AgroNigeria is an integrated agro-centric media and communications company famed for its cutting-edge reportage of critical happenings in the Nigerian agricultural landscape and bringing government and its agricultural policies closer to realities in the space.

The organisation also hosts the annual Feed Nigeria Summit (FNS) and The Nigeria Agriculture Awards.