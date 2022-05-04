From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

An All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in Enugu State, Chris Agu, has vowed to liberate the state from evil forces that have put it in bondage over the years.

Agu, who made this known during his official declaration at Ekeani Market Square, Enugu Ngwo, said it was unfortunate that the vision and achievements of the founding fathers of the state had been reversed due to lack of leadership.

“There are people who suffered for the creation of Enugu State. They continued from where our grandfathers stopped and the state was given. But today, when they are resting in peace, they will be weeping because the philosophy and vision they had for Wawa State has been bastardised. We are caged today.

“We have been watching what is going on in Enugu State. History will hold us responsible if we see all these things and refuse to do anything about it.”

The former controller in the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, Enugu, said he has voluntarily retired, three and half years before his due date, in order to work towards the emancipation and liberation of Enugu residents as governor.

“For your information, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi is the last Peoples Democratic Party governor of Enugu State. We are going into the government house in 2023. I will never be clannish. I am interested in the development of Wawa land. I want to become governor so that our people will know that not everyone is a thief. One thing I promise the people is that I will not steal your money when I become governor.”