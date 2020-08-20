Osoka Agwu

Dede Agu, as we fondly called him, was the last of three brothers who were professors from the same mother, Mmom Nwannediya, a great daughter of Amaba-Ukwu, Amaokwe Item. He was an academic of note. He played pioneering roles in establishing Imo State Polytechnic, now Federal Polytechnic, Nekede Owerri. He served as its first Rector.

Prof Ogan was also the pioneer Head of Department of Biochemistry at the University of Nigeria Nsukka. He helped many Item indigenes to go through university education.

I met Prof Ogan at UNN in 1972 and he and his wife, auntie Monica, treated me as a son.

Despite his attainment of very high education, he spoke fluent Item dialect. This is what our present generation should learn.

Dee Agu, you have fought a good fight and the crown of glory awaits you.

Adieu Dede ukwu

HRH Eze Agwu is the Aba-Ukwu of Amaba-Ukwu, Amaokwe Item.