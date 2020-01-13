Manchester City striker, Sergio Aguero has broken Thierry Henry’s Premier League record for the most goals scored by an overseas player.

Hat-trick hero, Aguero scored his 175th, 176th and 177th Premier League goals, as Man City thrashed struggling Aston Villa 6-1 on yesterday.

Riyad Mahrez scored twice in the space of six minutes, as the defending champions stormed into a two-goal lead at Villa Park.

Aguero then netted his record-equalling goal, firing past Villa goalkeeper, Orjan Nyland to put City three goals ahead over Dean Smith’s side. Gabriel Jesus got in on the act just before half time as Manchester City led 4-0 at half time against a shell-shocked Aston Villa.

Aguero scored his second and City’s fifth of the afternoon shortly after half-time before completing a record 12th Premier League hat-trick and equalling Frank Lampard’s goals milestone.

The 31-year-old now sits joint-fourth in the list of all-time Premier League goalscorers, behind Andy Cole, Wayne Rooney and record goalscorer, Alan Shearer. Speaking at half time, Liverpool legend, Graeme Souness told Sky Sports: “Victory for Manchester City means Pep Guardiola’s side has leapfrogged Leicester City into second place and closed the gap on leaders, Liverpool to 14 points.