Aguero is the club’s record goalscorer and remains a crucial player in Pep Guardiola’s squad. The Argentine became the highest scoring foreign player in Premier League history prior to the postponement of the season and showed no signs of slowing down.

The Argentina international has made no secret of his desire to return to his homeland to finish his playing career, with former side Independiente publicly declaring their interest in the 31-year-old. In recent weeks, Aguero has been linked with moves to Inter Milan and Real Madrid with his contract set to expire in the summer of 2021 and the prospect of a ban from Champions League football looming. However, his agent, Hernan Reguera, confirmed the forward will not be leaving City before the end of his current deal. "Sergio has a contract with Manchester City until the end of June 2021," he told FcInterNews. "There's no chance he'll leave early, after that we'll see what happens."