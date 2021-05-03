Sergio Aguero has insisted he is ready to play a part in Manchester City’s quest to reach a first Champions League final. The club record goalscorer netted in Saturday’s 2-0 win at Crystal Palace to score for just the second time in the Premier League this season.

Aguero has struggled for fitness and form during the last 12 months and had only been selected once by Pep Guardiola since the international break, but impressed in London and is eager to feature in the Champions League semi-final second leg against Paris St Germain on Tuesday.

“I finally played,” the 32-year-old told BT Sport. “Always I am ready, I feel good. My knee is so good. I wait for the opportunity to play, so I hope on Tuesday I can play but if I don’t, it doesn’t matter.

“I want to be with my team-mates and, of course, every player wants to play, so we will see what happens.”