Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Anambra State government has said that it was making serious efforts to revamp and promote culture and tourism in the state. It said that doing so would also help to boost the Internally Generated Revenue drive of the state.

The state governor, Chief Willie Obiano, stated this in Aguleri community, Anambra East Local Government Area of the state during the Olili Onwa Isaa festival of the town.

Obiano said that he would not relent in making sure that the state becomes culture and tourism destination in the country and the world at large.

He said that the presence of BBC Igbo service, Goge Africa, cultural enthusiasts and others were indications that the state was making appreciable progress in its efforts to promote culture and tourism.

The governor who was represented by the state Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Chief Christian Madubuko, announced that the four girls and three men in the cultural dance groups were to be drafted into the Anambra State Dance Troupe with immediate effect.

In his speech, the Chairman of Eziagulu Ikenga Forum [EIF], Basil Manafa, said the people of the community usually come home during the festival; adding, however, that they use the opportunity to address certain issues of concern to the town.

Manafa said, “We have delved into culture and tourism by reviving this festival that brought us here.

“Aguleri is a town that is very expressive, and we express ourselves through our unique festivals.

“Prosperity in Igbo culture means wealth and fruitfulness. The festival is happening today, and we have successfully revived it. We did not remove the fetish because as you have seen, there is nothing fetish about the celebration” he said.