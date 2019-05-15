Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

The Aguleri Council of Elders has ordered four members of the Idigo royal family to pay a fine of N1.5 million to appease the gods over alleged sacrilege committed by them.

They were also to provide one native cow, one white, day-old chicken, three big kola nuts depicting the three traditional quarters of Aguleri and 40 big tubers of yam, “for the ablation of their sacrilegious acts.”

The fine was the new twist that emanated from the controversy trailing the emergence of two traditional rulers in the Governor Willie Obiano’s Aguleri kingdom.

In a statement by the Aguleri Council of Elders comprising of Ndi-Iche and Ojiana Aguleri, Prince Gabriel Chuka Idigo, who was crowned Igwe Aguleri after another member of the royal family, Dr. Michael Idigo, had been crowned and presented a certificate of recognition by the Anambra State government was among those fined.

Others were Prince Fidelis C. Idigo, Prince Mike 0. Idigo and Prince Ike Idigo, as well as those the council of elders described as their principals and supporters.

The elders also decreed that “whoever that placed the crown on Prince Gabriel Chuka Idigo’s head should also pay a fine of N500,000.”

Chief Michael Idigo, our correspondent gathered, was crowned the new monarch of Aguleri following the demise of Eze Christopher, Nwabunwanne Idigo, early this year after being on throne for 24 years.

In addition to the fine, the four were ordered to write an apology to Governor Obiano and give a copy to the elders for “attempting to ridicule the governor without any justifiable reason.”

They affirmed that, “His Royal Majesty, Dr. Michael, Chinemeli Idigo ,was duly crowned on March 29, 2019, as the traditional ruler of Aguleri, in accordance with the Aguleri customs and traditions, in the presence of the Aguleri elders, as well as members of the Aguleri royal cabinet and members of the Aguleri Town Union, at the Royal Hall, and has been recognised as such by the people of Aguleri Kingdom.

“The purported crowning of Prince Gabriel Chuka Idigo, apparently in the middle of the night in his living room as a traditional ruler and the subsequent claim in the media that he is the traditional ruler of Aguleri, is a travesty and a breach of Aguleri customs and traditions; it is highly abominable.

“The unwarranted attempt by those involved to ridicule the governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano, who is a distinguished High Chief of Aguleri, is strongly condemned.”