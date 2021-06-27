Aguleri–Umueri For Peace has eulogized Governor Willie Obiano for positively transforming the socio-economic development of Anambra State.

The group, whose main purpose is to restore peace and unity in both communities, said that peace remains the only way to have a progressive society.

The Chairman of Aguleri-Umueri for Peace, Comrade Peter Chinedu, stated that the “goal of the group is to see that the incessant wars between both communities become a thing of the past.”

He commended Governor Obiano for building legacy projects in the state, especially the Anambra International Passenger Cargo

Airport, Umueri, International Conference Centre, Awka and Awka township stadium.

The group vowed to deploy all available resources to ensure that peace finally returns in the area and that brotherly love which the two communities were hitherto known for was restored.

They urged indigenes to embrace the peace that had returned to both communities.

