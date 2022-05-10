By Vivian Onyebukwa

International beauty brand, Fair and White Paris, has renewed it’s contract with Esther Agunbiade as a brand ambassador for its range of products in Nigeria. Agunbiade, one of the Big Brother Naija TV reality show, season 4, 2019 housemates, is making a rebound as an ambassador of the brand for two straight year at an event that took place at Fair and White Nigeria premises, Ikoyi, Lagos. She was first signed on in February 2020.

Fair and White Nigeria’s Media Adviser, Ingram Osigwe, said that the brand ambassador was able to clinch the contract the second time because of her high performance in her first contract with brand.

Osigwe who is the MD/CEO of FullPage International Communications Ltd and the anchor of the event, explained that shortly after Agunbiade signed the first contract in February 2020, the COVID19 pandemic broke out and inhibited most of what she was to do for the brand. Despite that, Osigwe said that she was not deterred as she took on to social media to educate ladies on the importance of using Fair and White rather than resorting to brands that damage their skin.

Referring to the ambassador, he said “Your signing in 2020 has really leveraged the company. For you to have been travelling all around the world means that you are a full globe person. We thank you for being faithful. Beauty, character are what we look at and you have them. It has been real good working with you. Now that the COVID 19 is over, we are going to organise programs for you to showcase the product”

Speaking shortly after signing the contract renewal, Agunbiade who is also a Nigerian fashion entrepreneur, Lawyer, reality TV star, entertainer, and social media influencer, described her journey with BOZAC Continental Limited, marketers of Fair/White range of products, as a very peaceful one. “It’s been nice. We haven’t had any issue so far. Our only challenges is, the campaign we set out to do when when I joined them the first time, we couldn’t achieve them because of COVID. I’m hoping that in this new year, it is something that we will be able to checklist and do something”.

On what she has been able to achieve so far, she said, “We have been able to sensitise people that the name Fair/White does not necessarily connotes that we want you to bleach your skin. It is just actually the name of the brand, and it is specifically made to sooth African skin. Anybody looking to tap into this beautiful skin care brand, all they need to know is to get the right skin shade for their skin type. We have been able to sensitise people over the years on the product. We also hope that in this new year, we would do campaign, go to more states in Nigeria to be able to sensitise people”.

On how to use a skin care product, she advised that people should be patient and consistent when using a skin care product, and should expect miracle to happen over night.

The General Sales Manager of Fair and White Nigeria, Sunny Adekoya, while speaking at the event, promised that the company will not relent in taking care of the beauty of African women by making sure that it gives the best of the product at all times.

He recalled that the company has for over 25 years provided consumers with genuine Fair and White brands, pledging that it won’t relent in this regard.

On the issue of fake Fair and White brands, Adekoya said that the company now puts distinguishing features on the product range to mark them out from fake brands in the market. “Essentially, beyond the Fair and White Gold which she was initially signed for, Esther now has the additional mandate to promote Fair and White So- Carrot and Fair and White Glu- Tathion”, Adekoya stated.

Fair/White range of products is produced by Labo Derma France.