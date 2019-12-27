Henry Akubuiro

All is set for the 2019 edition of Agwa Christmas Carnival holding at Central School, Obudi Agwa. The second of its kind after a successful premier last year, the 3-day event will also feature awards and cultural pageant by maidens from the clan.

The event is being put together by God’s Talented Music/Nu-Comrades Entertainment, and runs till Monday, December 30, 2019. GTM/NCE are independent record labels. While GTM based in Port Harcourt, NCE is a Lagos based organization.

, “Within a period of two years of its existence and collaboration in the entertainment sector, we have successfully managed several brand of entertainment showpiece,” said the organisers in a release on the annual Yuletide fiesta.

Informing on the essence of the programme, organisers said, “Basically, the essence of the carnival is to promote peaceful co-existence among the communities as well as empowering the youths and children, in the same vein making the young ones even in the diaspora see reason to visit home Agwa during Yuletide season.”

Maximum security, according to the organisers, would be guaranteed for the event. Over 20,000 visitors are expected at the 2019 edition of the Christmas fiesta. Lest we forget, Agwa is the most populated clan in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State. It is also one of the major producer of crude oil in Imo State alongside Oguta and Izombe towns.