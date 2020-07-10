The Agwara Local Government Council, Niger, has appealed to the State Emergency Management Agency for aid as rainstorm destroyed over 20 houses’ rooftops at Kashini Ward in the area.

Alhaji Nura Kokoli, the Council Chairman, made the appeal on Friday during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Agwara on Friday.

“The heavy downpour blew off the rooftops of more than 20 houses in Kashini ward.

“We appeal to the Niger State Emergency Management Agency to come to the aid of the affected people to enable them resettle in their homes,” he said.

Kokoli said that the incident had brought hardship to the people as some of them are squatting with relatives and neighbours.

He said that the natural disaster was as a result of a heavy downpour which lasted for over two hours on June 8 in the area.

The council boss said that no live was lost but some residents sustained injuries during the rain.

He said that many economic trees and electric poles were uprooted by the storm, thereby throwing the people into darkness.

Kokoli also said that some houses were destroyed by the storm in Kokoli Ward, his village.

He sympathised with the victims and advised them to take the incident as an act of God and prayed Allah to replenish their losses. (NAN)