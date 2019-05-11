The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has denied that the Super Eagles will play a friendly game with the Atlas Lions of Morocco in France as part of preparations for this year’s Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

“We finalised our programME leading up to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations long before now and have publicised same, and a match with the Atlas Lions of Morocco is not on the cards,” NFF’s Director of Communications, Ademola Olajire, said yesterday.

“For avoidance of doubt, the Super Eagles will set up a camp in Asaba, Delta State as from Saturday, June 2, play a friendly with the Warriors of Zimbabwe on June 8, and fly to Egypt the following day.

“They will set up a final training camp in Ismailia and then play a friendly against Africa’s number one –ranked team, Senegal in Ismailia on 16th June. On 17th June, they will depart Ismailia for Alexandria – venue of their AFCON Group B matches.”

Three –time champions Nigeria will trade tackles with Burundi on 22nd June, confront Guinea on 26th June and tackle Madagascar on 30th June, all in Alexandria.

The 32nd Africa Cup of Nations will hold in four Egyptian cities (Cairo, Alexandria, Suez, Ismailia) 21st June – 19th July.