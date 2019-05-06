Bunmi Ogunyale

Nigeria’s D’Tigers have lined up multiple Grade A friendlies against Dominican Republic and Canada ahead of the 2019 FIBA men’s World Cup.

D’Tigers two-legged encounter against Dominican Republic will take place in Santo Domingo between July 19th and 25th before playing Canada in Quebec and Ontario between August 5th and 11th 2019.

According to arrangements put in place for the team, D’Tigers will open camp in the United States of America before moving to Canada.

Lagos, Nigeria would be venue of the final phase of preparation with NBBF already in advanced talks with a yet to be named World Cup bound team for a 2-legged friendly.

NBBF President, Musa Kida disclosed that the federation was determined to give the team the best preparation that it can afford to ensure that the team does the nation proud in China, when the World Cup starts on the 31st of August.