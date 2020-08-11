Bolaji Okunola

Villarreal of Spain have lined up not less than seven new coaches to work on Super Eagles midfielder, Samuel Chukwueze and others ahead of the new season in Laliga.

Chukwueze, who inspired the Yellow Submarine to fifth place finish at the last season, landed in Spain at the weekend but he’s yet to meet his new manager, Unai Emery.

To work on the players’ fitness and skills alongside the former Arsenal coach, Emery in the new season are six other coaches in their quest for success in the UEFA Europa League and Laliga.

In a statement, Villarreal CF technical body confirmed the club will be headed by @unaiemery, saying the Basque coach will have the help of up to six new faces compared to last season.

“Villarreal CF Technical Corps components are as follows: First coach: Unai Emery, second coach Imanol Idiakez, Physical trainer Mario Segarra, Analyst, Victor Manas, Technical assistant, Pablo Vianueva, Technical assistant, Pablo Rodriguez and goalkeeper coach, Javi Garcia,” the club stated.

The talented lad, who remains one of the biggest assets of the club, netted three goals and five assists in 35 appearances for Villarreal last season.