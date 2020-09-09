Emma Njoku

The League Management Company (LMC) has fixed September 18 as commencement date for the submission of players’ licensing applications for the 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season.

The LMC, in a statement, yesterday, directed the clubs to support their applications with relevant documents, while spot checking of the clubs by the First Instant Body (FIB) the league’s management body, to verify submissions made, holds from September 21-26.

An action plan and check list to guide the clubs through the process indicates that the LMC and the clubs will hold virtual meetings from Wednesday, September 10 to 18, to assist the clubs on how to carry out documentation for licensing.

According to the action plan, a meeting of the FIB has been scheduled for September 30, with the outcome of its decisions released on October 2, while clubs that may not be satisfied with any decisions of the FIB are to file appeals not later than October 7.

The statement further noted that the Appeals Body (AB), under the jurisdictions of the NFF, will meet on October 12, to rule on possible appeals that may be filed and release the decisions on October 14. The final decisions will be communicated to CAF by October 16, in line with CAF regulations.

Chairman of LMC, Shehu Dikko, who is also a member of the CAF Organising Committee for Inter-Clubs Competitions and Clubs Licensing Management, enjoined the clubs to take advantage of the week long virtual meetings to prepare all necessary documentation to qualify for licensing.

Licensing criteria will cover Financial, Legal, Administrative, Infrastructure, Commercial, Health and safety, Personnel, among others.