By Bolaji Okunola

Leicester City have revealed plans to venture into a multi million project in order to crave easy life for Super Eagles’ duo of Kelechi Iheanacho, Wilfred Ndidi and others.

Going by the club’s latest release, The Foxes squad and member of the backroom staff will witness more comfort should the forthcoming project come to pass in few days time.

It was revealed the 2016 English Premier League champions are aiming to provide a residential apartment, entertainment arena with a multi-storey car parking space for players’ comfort.

Hinting further, the Brendan Rodgers boys will also have access to two hundred and twenty hotel rooms and stadium enlargement.

“We have announced plans to expand the King Power Stadium as part of ambitious designs to improve our home. We will confirm plans next month before a public consultation, with the aim being to add 8,000 seats to the East Stand to take our capacity to 40,000. If the planning were successful, the stadium would become the 10th-largest among current Premier League sides.

“In addition to the increase in capacity, preliminary plans will include a 220-room hotel and a multi-purpose event and entertainment arena. There are also proposals for a new Leicester City retail space, residential and commercial space, and multi-storey car parking facilities,” The FA Cup holder posted.

