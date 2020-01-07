Super Eagles Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr is expected to return to Nigeria in a fortnight ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying draws in Egypt.

The Super Eagles media officer Toyin Ibitoye in a chat with Brila FM disclosed this on Monday morning. With the draws for the 2022 World Cup just a few weeks away, the NFF have confirmed that the former Gabon coach would attend the draws slated for Cairo, Egypt on January 21.

NFF also revealed that they are making plans to finalize contract renewal as soon as possible before the World Cup qualifiers kick-off. The German tactician’s contract expires in June, but there are plans to offer him a new deal- although it remains to be seen if he will accept it due to the clauses involved.