From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Farmers, herders and members of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) have held a solidarity rally for the governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni ahead of the February governorship poll.

Newly elected National President of Miyetti Allah, Alh. Baba Usman Ngelzarma, in a remark during the rally weekend at Ngelzarma, a serene Yobe town, commended the governor for the supporting given to him to clinch the leadership of the association

“My victory at the polls was a Yobe state victory, l therefore need your support and cooperation to contribute to building peace in the states and to protect the rights of Cattle breeders,” he stared.

He said the rally was organized to appreciate the governor’s commitment to peace building and drum more supports for the governor.

Governor Buni in his address, charged farmers and grazers in the state to live in peace for economic prosperity.

He said farming and grazing by herders are complementary, urging members of the two groups to work together for the peace of the area.

He asked both farmers and herders to fish out bad elements among them who create confusion and crisis among the communities.

“In the post insurgency Yobe state, we now enjoy relative peace, we should not allow anyone to come and create crisis among us,” he cautioned.

He reminded traditional rulers and opinion leaders in the state of their responsibility in building and promoting peace in their domains.

He urged members of Miyetti Allah to support the new national president who also hails from the state.

Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeder Association is a socio-cultural advocacy group established early 1970s in the country to advance the welfare of pastoralists.