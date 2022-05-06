From Timothy Olanrewaju Maiduguri

Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum has dissolved the state Executive Council mostly commissioners a few weeks to the party primaries ahead of 2023 electioneering.

Zulum announced the dissolution in a statement by the Permanent Secretary of Administration and General Services, Danjuma Ali on behalf of the Secretary to the State Government.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

All commissioners are directed to hand over officially to their ministries’ permanent secretaries with immediate effect.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

The statement explained that the dissolution was to enable the cabinet members participate legally in the electoral process as the party primaries draw close.

The governor thanked the cabinet members for their contributions to the state.

It is not yet clear how many of the former commissioners plan to contest in the forthcoming All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries scheduled for this month.