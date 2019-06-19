The HIVE Leagues Limited, Nigeria’s foremost Sports Management Company, has begun preparations for the 6-a-side small-sided football World Cup tournament taking place in Crete, Greece, later in the year.

The recently launched HIVE league is affiliated to the International Socca Federation (ISF), which is an authority on small-sided football worldwide. Its major focus is to begin organized small-sided football and recreational sport leagues in Nigeria in general with a focus on putting together a squad from everyday players and amateurs that will compete in the small-sided football World Cup tournament in Greece.

Shedding more light on the initiative, Chief Executive Officer, Henry Koko said the vision for small-sided football in the country is huge, which is why the company is setting up leagues around the country to bring the vision to life. “We want to replicate the culture and structure of organized small sided football as seen in the UK, for instance, here in Nigeria and we believe ‘Everybody Should Play’.