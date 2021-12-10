Super Eagles manager Gernot Rohr has highlighted the versatility of Nantes star Moses Simon ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

At national team level, the GBS Academy product has been used at right wing-back, left winger, right winger and right midfield though his preferred position is the left wing.

Nantes have been able to make most use of the versatility of Simon, playing him as a center forward, second striker and attacking midfielder in some matches.

Simon had a sensational start to the 2021-2022 season, making five goals for his teammates while getting on the scoresheet against Stade Reims in his the first eight games in Ligue 1. A bit-part player for the Super Eagles at the 2019 AFCON, Simon is expected to play a more prominent role at the upcoming tournament in Cameroon.

“I really like this player, he has a foolproof mind,” Rohr said to the official website of Ligue 1. He is small (1m68) but he has a big heart. He is very talented technically, physically with his speed, despite his size”. Rohr added : “With me he can play right back, and he does!” He has a lot of strings to his bow”.

Former AS Trencin and Gent winger Simon made his international debut for the Super Eagles in a friendly against Uganda in March 2015.

