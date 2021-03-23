By Emma Jemegah

The Super Eagles camp came alive last night with the arrival of Everton midfielder, Alex Iwobi, Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, goalkeeper Maduka Okoye, Jamilu Collins, Paul Onuachu, Joe Aribo and Shehu Abdullahi.

They joined early arrivals like Semi Ajayi, William Troost-Ekong, captain Ahmed Musa, Ola Aina, Henry Onyekuru, Chidozie Awaziem, Kunle Adeleke and Oghenekaro Etebo who breezed in Sunday evening at the Eko Hotels and Suites.

However, Leicester City duo of Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho are expected to hit the camp this morning to complete the set up for the AFCON qualifiers against Benin Republic and Lesotho.

Meanwhile, the team will begin training this morning. They will train later today in the afternoon and tomorrow before departing for Benin Republic Thursday.

The match will be played on Saturday in Porto-Novo with the home team needing a win to qualify for the AFCON, while a point will qualify group leaders Nigeria.