By Bolaji Okunola

Super Eagles handler, Jose Peseiro is currently shopping for an attacker that will lead his team for the friendly game against Algeria, SportingSun has gathered.

Nigeria will battle Algeria on September 27th without the duo of red-hot Victor Osimhen and Sadiq Umar owing to injury.

Osimhen is set for a spell on the sidelines after sustaining an injury on his right bicep in Napoli’s home win against Liverpool in the match day one outing of the UEFA Champions League season while Real Sociedad new boy, Umar copped a serious injury in his ligament during his side 2-1 league defeat to Getafe last weekend.

In their absence, the coach may have settled for Cremonense forward Cyriel Dessers to lead the team’s attack with Terem Moffi likely to be his pair in Peseiro’s preferred two-man attack.

However, Cremonense has confirmed the invitation of Dessers while Moffi who has scored five goals for Lorient in the French Ligue 1 has also been contacted.