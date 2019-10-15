Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

More defections have hit the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as a nominee for the position for Special Adviser and member of the recent governorship campaign council, Hon Graham Ipigansi has rejected his appointment and defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC)

Ipigansi a kinsman of former President Goodluck Jonathan in a letter to announce his defection to the APC said having consulted with his family and supporters, “I hereby reject the recent appointment by Governor Seriake Dickson as Special Adviser and member of the PDP campaign organisation.”

Ipigansi said he had declared his support for the APC governorship candidate, Chief David Lyon, and had instructed his supporters to work for the victory of APC in Ogbia Local Government Area.

Also veteran politician and Chairman of the PDP Restoration caucus in Nembe Local Government Area, Chief George Fente has also dumped the PDP for APC. According to Fente, the movement to the APC is inevitable as the PDP has not done anything for the people.

The defections notwithstanding, Dickson has maintained that no political party has the structure to wrestle power from the PDP.

A statement from the Chief Press Secretary, to the Governor, Mr. Fidelis Soriwei quoted Dickson to have stated this during the inauguration of 60 special advisers in the state.

He said the special advisers were mandated to deliver the PDP standard-bearer, Senator Douye Diri and his running mate, Senator Lawrence Ewhrujakpo, in their various wards and constituencies in the November 16, 2019 governorship election.

According to him, the governor said the latest appointees were joining the government at a critical stage when their efforts were needed to strengthen the support base of the party by highlighting the achievements of the Restoration Government with a view to delivering the PDP ticket in the election.

His words: “All of you have contributed to the success of this party. You are silent workers in the party, supporting the PDP candidates to succeed in elections. You have been found worthy after a thorough examination. Let me congratulate you all and tell you that you are joining us when the PDP is trying to shore up its base. Go to your units and wards and let them know what we have done with security and stability, hospitals roads and many others. On the other hand, the APC has contributed nothing to the development of our state. They only bring violence, using federal might to kill and chase away communities, unlike the PDP which builds on the progress and development of the state.”