Paul Erewuba

The People’s Elephant, Enyimba of Aba are currently under pressure ahead of their crucial Confederation Cup encounter with their North African counterparts, Paradou AC of Algeria.

The match which will take place in Algeria on Sunday, will see the Aba based outfit miss the services of goalkeeper Theophilus Afelokhai, Ifeanyi Anaemena, Nelson Ogbonnaya, Reuben Bala, Thomas Zenke and Dare Olatunji due to injuries.

It was also gathered that their second goalie, Olufemi Kayode has injury, while their captain, Andrew Abalogu is likely not to play.

Enyimba are second in Group D with three points after recording one win and a defeat from their opening two games.

Paradou A C with one point from two games are placed third in the group. Moroccan side, Hassania Agadir who top the group with six points will face San Pedro of Cote d’l voire in the other group’s game also on Sunday.

Enyimba are looking to become the first Nigerian club to win the competition.

Meanwhile, Coach of Nigeria’s champions, Enyimba FC, Usman Abdallah, said the People’s Elephant are set to compound the woes of their CAF Confederation cup opponent, Paradou, in Algeria, on Sunday.

Abdallah, who spoke in a chat with www.brila.net, said Enyimba need to put themselves in a vantage position, by getting a positive result away to their counterparts, who currently struggle in the Algerian league and sit bottom of their CAF Confederation cup group with a point after two games.

“We have to go and get something in Algeria because they have one point and sit on the bottom of the league and, also, they’ve been defeated at home, so there is a lot of crisis in the team, and their morale will be low with a lot of tension and pressure, which is a good way to capitalise,” Abdullahi said.