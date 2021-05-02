Enyimba’s path to glory was revealed Friday afternoon after the draw for the 2020-21 Total CAF Confederation Cup was conducted at CAF Headquarters in Cairo, Egypt.

The two-time African champions were drawn against Egyptian side FC Pyramids who were last edition’s runners up.

Recall the Elephants in one of the competition’s most remarkable moments booked a place in the last eight with just few seconds reamining on the clock when midfielder Cyril Olisema pounced on Anayo Iwuala’s square pass to lash home Enyimba’s winner against Orlando Pirates in the final group game. The win catapulted the team to the top of the log in Group A.

Speaking to the team’s media after the draw, Fatai Osho stated that the team will fancy their chances of qualifiying to the next round.

“As at the time we qualified we knew the team could only be drawn against Pyramids, Coton Sports, and Sfaxien. We got Pyramids a finalists in the last edition, they are not pushovers in African football, they have what it takes to compete very well. But we have our target too and no matter the opposition we come up against we want to fancy our chances to qualify.”