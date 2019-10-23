Emma Njoku

Villarreal winger, Samuel Chukuweze has warned Spanish Laliga side, Valencia, to beware of his Super Eagles’ teammate, Victor Osimhen, when they host Lille of France this evening in a Champions League clash at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy (Villeneuve d’Ascq).

Chukwueze, who has been playing with Osimhen right from their days in the Golden Eaglets through the Flying Eagles and Olympic team before they were promoted to the Super Eagles, knows all about the qualities of the Li: le number seven, and believes he can pose a serious threat to Valencia’s ambition in the Champions League.

Osimhen recently moved form the Belgian League to France where he has taken the French Lique 1 by storm with seven goals, so far, in the current season. Only Brazilian ace, Neymar has score more goals in the current league season. He has also scored one goal in the Champions League.

‘’He is a great player, he has a lot of speed and goal, he finishes very well. He is a very complete striker,’’ said Chukwueze to superdeporte.

With the exception of the 2-1 loss to Chelsea on matchday two of the Champions League, Lille have not lost a home game since the start of the season, with Osimhen accounting for eight of the 12 goals they scored at home.

The 20-year-old striker recently won the player-of-the-month award for the month of September, and is attracting interest from several top teams in Europe ahead of the January transfer window.