Sprinter Favour Ofili, 400m barrier runner Nathaniel Ezekiel and Javelin thrower, Nnamdi Prosper will lead five other reigning Nigeria record-holders to Benin for the Commonwealth Games and World Athletics Championship trials which start next week.

Ofili has been in inspiring form so far this year, setting new national records in the 200m indoors (22.46s) and outdoor (21.96s).

The 19-year-old, silver medalist in the 200m event at the 2022 NCAA indoor and outdoor championships is also the fastest Nigerian woman this year and will be one of the stars to watch when the championships begin.

Also set to be the cynosure of all eyes will be Nathaniel, the Baylor University freshman who has improved from a 51 seconds runner over the 400m hurdles at this period last year to 49.89 seconds two months later at the World U20 Athletics Championships in Nairobi.

This year, the 18-year-old has attained world-class status after running 48.42s last month to break Henry Amike’s 35-year-old (48.50s) Nigeria as well as set an African U20 record.

Nnamdi will also be in town as the reigning national record holder in the Javelin.

The 19-year-old added 14cm (81.22m) to the 81.08m national record set by Pius Bazighe in 2019 and will be looking forward to defending the national title he won last year as well as confirming his place on the plane to Oregon for the World Athletics Championships.

Long jumper Ese Brume who was expected to have jetted in Thursday with her coach Kayode Yaya aboard Qatar Airways is also coming in for the second time as Nigeria and African record holder in the event following her 7.17m leap May last year in California.

Sprint hurdler Tobiloba Amusan is expected to arrive in Nigeria this weekend and the 24-year-old will be wearing two caps like Brume. She is the reigning Nigeria and African record holder (12.42s) in the 100m hurdles.

