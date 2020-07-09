Joe Apu

The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has carried out a verification of businesses inside the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, with a view to ensuring that the facility is in good shape prior to its concession.

The exercise, which was conducted recently, was carried out by the special task force set up by the minister in charge of the ministry, Sunday Dare and headed by the Permanent Secretary, Gabriel Tanimu Aduda.

Daily SunSport learnt that the exercise, which has left many business owners worried is meant to determine the legality of structures within the Stadium.

Special Assistant to the Minister, John Joshua Akanji, stated that it was the desire of the minister to ensure that the facility is in good shape before it can be handed over on concession.

“The business verification is to enable the ministry to determine legal and illegal occupants within the National Stadium premises. The sports minister is determined to give the stadium a facelift that will make it attractive to anyone that would eventually take over the place. It is not ideal that the facility is home to every Tom, Dick and Harry.

In early June, the minister confirmed that life will soon return to the moribund National Stadium in Lagos as he had secured approval from the Federal Government to concession the sports facility.

“Now we have approval to concession the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, and the process has been on-going, but it was delayed due to lack of concession advisers,” observed the minister, in a statement issued by his media office.

The National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos, was built in 1972, to host the second All Africa Games.