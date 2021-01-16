By Bolaji Okunola

Everton man of the moment, Alex Iwobi and team mates has been urged to snub Sunday’s English Premier League week 18 outing away to Aston Villa due to the coronavirus cases that left a significant number of players and staff remaining in isolation” after an outbreak of Covid-19 in Dean Smith’s squad.

The postponement came shortly after the Super Eagles dazzler Alex Iwobi declared readiness to devour The Lions following the standing ovation he received after ending his 15-months English Premier League goal drought in a midweek cracker away to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

“I’ve been working on my speed,” he tweeted before the postponement of the clash was announced owing to the raging Covid-19 pandemic.

It was gathered several players of his next opponent, Aston Villa are yet to test negative for the deadly virus they contracted few days ago. Putting precautionary measures to this, the English F.A ordered for the postponement of the duel till further notice.

The Toffees with a tweet, supported players health and safety noting that it remains their priority while they pleaded all should comply with the impromptu postponement.