By Bolaji Okunola

Injured Super Eagles’ winger Samuel Chukwueze has declared himself fit ahead of the Europa League final match against Manchester United billed for 26th of May in Poland.

It was gathered the Villarreal wonder boy was stretched off in the second leg semifinal tie against Arsenal with what was later confirmed to be a muscular damage to the quadriceps in his left leg.

The 22 year-old soccer star, was originally expected to be out for a month after picking up the injury on the 6th of May but went ahead gaining a miraculous fitness ahead of the must win showdown.

Revealing his amazing recovery ahead of the encounter, the dazzler took to his verified instagram status announcing his return with various eye catchy images indicating his level of fitness. Stressing further, he hinted he can’t wait to feature in his club’s first ever continental final after inspiring the Yellow Submarine to various enviable outing in the ongoing campaign.

“Feels good one day less,” he captioned the image using various social media emojis gesticulating personal strength while drilling himself in a private training session.