By Paul Erewuba

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen will now need a special visa from the UK should he want to feature in next week’s UEFA Europa League group game at Leicester City.

It has been has reported that Osimhen will require a special visa to enter the UK for this game after he visited Cape Verde, which is on the Red List of the Coronavirus safety guidelines.

It would be recalled that Osimhen scored a goal for the Super Eagles to beat home team Cape Verde on Tuesday in 2022 World Cup qualifier.

He will be a day short of the minimum 10 days quarantine, and will need to undergo quarantine before he’s allowed into England for next week Thursday’s Europa League clash against Leicester City.

For Napoli’s Serie A home game against Juventus tomorrow, coach Luciano Spalletti is said to be planning to revert to his 1-4-2-3-1 formation after Osimhen match ban was reduced to only a game.

Osimhen is now available for the game, but had to pay a bigger fine after Napoli’s appeal against his red card versus Venezia game was upheld.

