By Bolaji Okunola

Super Eagles duo of Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi will today attempt to join legion of Nigerian football stars to have won the prestigious English FA Cup when Leicester City play Chelsea in the final of the competition scheduled for Wembley Stadium, London.

The duo have been instrumental in the Foxes route to the oldest football competition with Iheanacho firing his side to their first FA Cup final since 1969 before 4,000 spectators against Southampton.

Iheanacho’s lone goal at the second attempt after 55 minutes was enough to ensure the Foxes progress to face Chelsea. The dazzler who emerged the first Nigerian player to score 15 goals in all competitions in a season for a Premier League club since Odion Ighalo in 2015-16 for Watford, also made FA Cup goal record which saw him floor legendary Didier Drogba 12 goals record.