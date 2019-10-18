Head Coach of the South Korea U17 side, Kim Jung-soo, said Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets are one of the strongest teams at this year’s FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Brace from Olakunle Olusegun, a goal each from Divine Nwachukwu and Charles Etim helped the five-time world champions back to winning way against South Korea, after their 2-1 defeat to Sao Paulo.

Kim Jung-soo said he was impressed with performance of his side against the Manu Garba’s boys who, he confessed, gave his technical crew much to learn before the tournament begins on October 26.

“We are actually happy that we have the problems that we can solve until the start of the tournament, so we have like 10 days left to solve the problems.

”The Nigeria team is one of the best teams in U17 tournaments. I watched some of their match videos and they are very skillful and speedy,” said Jung-soo, who spoke through an interpreter.

Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets will continue their training tour for the World Cup later against Japan.